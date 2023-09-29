(Video) Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai spotted together again as they find out EA FC ratings

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are building an inseparable bond at present and this was once again on show when the EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings were revealed to the duo.

As our No.66 went on to say, it does seem that no player is ever truly happy with their own statistics and this was on show as pace, passing and dribbling were high on the agenda between the duo.

They were joined by Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Ibou Konate and the group all had plenty of opportunities to laugh and joke with each other, which is great to see.

Although they may not be happy with their virtual counterparts, it’s great to see the bond within the squad and especially with two of our most exciting and creative players.

You can watch the reveal of Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai’s stats (from 6:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

