Carragher explains why Klopp opted against move for 26 y/o Spurs midfielder

Jamie Carragher has explained why Liverpool did not make a move for James Maddison this summer.

Following Leicester City’s surprise relegation from the Premier League to the Championship the England international signed for Spurs in a deal worth £40m and has hit the ground running in north London.

The 26-year-old has two goals and four assists in six Premier League appearances this term but despite his impressive performances Carragher has explained why Jurgen Klopp and some of the league’s other big sides didn’t make a move for the former Norwich man.

“My suspicion is that Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino took a look at Maddison and were swayed more by what he does not do more than his qualities,” the Scouser told The Telegraph (via Metro).

“In their best sides, Guardiola and Klopp expect multi-faceted attacking players or midfielders to assume the responsibility of those who once placed themselves just behind the main striker.

“Maddison is not the quickest, nor does he stand-out as someone who will trigger a high-pressing game.

“He does not have the natural athleticism of a No.8, and he is less effective playing as a wide attacker cutting inside.

“He shines knitting midfield and attack, deceptively quick in possession and technically superb at quickly seeing and delivering a defence-splitting pass.”

He is a player with a lot of quality and someone who can make the difference in games. We do, however, understand where our former No. 23 is coming from.

Klopp likes to set his side up to play with a lot of energy and intensity and places a large emphasis on counter-pressing.

Maddison is a player that shines when the ball is at his feet but may not meet our German tactician’s expectations in regards to the work he does off the ball.

Ange Postecogloue will be delighted at how his new signing has hit the ground running in the capital and he’ll be looking for another big performance from his No. 10 when Liverpool visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow.

