Jamie Carragher has theory why LFC didn’t sign ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham wizard

It seems a little surprising, given how James Maddison has started the season, that there was little in the way of competition for the former Leicester City star’s signature.

Jamie Carragher has suggested the likeliest explanation comes down to the player’s personal style on the pitch, with ‘elite’ managers no longer keen on out-and-out No.10s.

“His throwback style extends to his on-field role. With the utmost respect to Maddison and Spurs, it explains why his options during the summer did not include Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool,” the former Red wrote for The Telegraph.

“I have no doubt all watched him for Leicester and at some point over the last three years considered signing him. The reason they said no is because Maddison’s most effective position is unfashionable for elite coaches.

“Jurgen Klopp inherited a number 10 in Philippe Coutinho, but it was only after the Brazilian left Anfield that the team became more balanced and Liverpool won the biggest trophies.

“My suspicion is that Guardiola, Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino took a look at Maddison and were swayed more by what he does not do more than his qualities.”

The proof is in the pudding, however, when it comes to the Englishman’s importance to this Spurs side, with him having already registered six goal contributions in seven appearances for Ange Postecoglu’s men this term.

The ‘phenomenal’ (as previously described by Rio Ferdinand, as reported by Football365) Tottenham star has looked a force of nature in a hugely rejuvenated outfit.

It certainly speaks to the manager’s credentials that Harry Kane’s departure to the Bundesliga this summer hasn’t led to a tumble down the table.

We’ll be expecting our toughest hurdle yet come tomorrow’s evening visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we’ll be wanting to keep a very close eye on Spurs’ 26-year-old danger man.

