(Video) New angle shows Doak was robbed of winning Liverpool penalty against Leicester

Ben Doak was handed his first Anfield start against Leicester City in the cup and he was certainly involved in the game with his performance seemingly being robbed of seeing him being awarded a penalty.

As the young Scot drove into the opposition box, it appeared during the game that he was taken off his feet by James Justin and replays of new angles have only confirmed this opinion.

The standing foot of the 17-year-old seemed to swept from under him and it’s quite unbelievable that there wasn’t a penalty handed to the Reds but with no VAR there was no opportunity for a second look.

There will be plenty more opportunities for the former Celtic man to impress our supporters though and it feels as though his first senior goal is not very far away.

You can watch the footage of the possible Doak penalty

