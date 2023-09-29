Ryan Gravenberch says he’d sign 22-year-old Arsenal player if given transfer reins at Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch admitted he’d love Liverpool to sign Jurrien Timber if he and his Dutch teammates were tasked with adding another international compatriot to the growing cohort at Anfield.

The Arsenal defender signed for £34m this summer though has endured some truly torrid luck with injury and now finds himself in the treatment room for the foreseeable future.

“I would maybe go for a good friend of mine, Jurrien Timber,” the former Ajax man told Reddit on behalf of Sky Sports. “I played my whole life with him. He’s like a brother to me. That’s why I chose him.”

Damaged knee ligaments sadly mean the Dutchman is unlikely to feature again for the Gunners before the end of the current campaign.

At 22 years of age and able to play across the entire backline, Timber has to be considered one of the most exciting defensive prospects in the Premier League.

Whether the centre-back would ever find himself at Anfield… let’s just say it’s highly unlikely!

As a right-footed centre-half, he’s not what we’re looking for at any rate, so we’d expect our recruitment team to be casting its gaze elsewhere.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for Timber’s recovery to go better than expected, however, and hopefully he can make a brief return to the pitch before the season’s out!

