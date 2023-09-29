(Video) Jurgen Klopp waxes lyrical about ‘endurance talent’ midfielder who is ‘a really good lad’

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of reasons to be happy with many different members of his team but he took the time in his most recent press conference to praise the talents of one man in particular.

Speaking with the media, the German praised Dominik Szoboszlai: “I am impressed as well. It’s clear. I didn’t know him, I knew him as a footballer, but not as a person before. The boy is impressive, is really smart, is really nice.

“A really good lad. Is close with everybody. You have these people who come into the room and click with everybody, he has that, charisma, [or] however you want to call it.

“He was in the team in an instant, that’s clear, and was so happy to come here, [it] was really nice to see. [It] was really nice to see how much it meant to him and that’s it.

“If that’s the mood you are in yourself then obviously it’s a good situation to play your best football. That’s what he did pretty much from the beginning, he’s a natural fit boy, endurance talent, learnt that really quick”.

It’s quite hard not to be impressed with our new No.8 and it’s great to hear that it’s not just on the pitch that he’s thriving but within the dressing room and in training too.

It feels like this is just the start of the Hungarian’s Anfield story and we’re all looking forward to the many more positives that can come his and our way.

