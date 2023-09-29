(Video) “I want to spend money” – Klopp sends message to FSG after investment news

Liverpool fans discovered this week that we had new investors in the club and that FSG had sold a minority share in the club to help recoup some of the money spent on infrastructure and signings in the past year.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with Spurs, the German was asked about the investment: “It’s already invested. Absolutely. That’s how it is. I can understand, money in football is always about spending. I get that. I’m part of it as well in moments, I want to spend money as well.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp waxes lyrical about ‘endurance talent’ midfielder who is ‘a really good lad’

“But in this moment, we are now building a new stand, which will improve the best atmosphere in the world. Then we built another stand, the Main Stand, we built the training ground, we bought Melwood back, did a lot of stuff which keeps the club in a healthy state for a long, long time.

“And so if somebody comes and helps us to do so, that is absolutely great. It’s not that we need a budget now for £200 million that we can spend for the team, but the better place we are in, the more we can spend anyway.

“We are in a year when we don’t play Champions League, which we all know is a massive financial blow for a football club, but invested anyway, improved the team anyway in the summer, which is difficult but possible.

“So, yeah. It’s good news, it’s just good news. It was money which will be well used, let me say it like that.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It seems as though the new money in the club is not going to be helping future projects but just to cover the cost of previous ones which will be seen as both positive and negative by certain supporters.

If our manager is happy then we should be too and let’s hope that the new training ground can improve the new players which leads to a louder atmosphere because there a more fans in a newly developed stadium.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the new investment via @footballdaily on X:

🗣️ "Money in football is all about spending, I get that. I want to spend money as well but we should not forget we are now building a new stand." Jurgen Klopp on a minority stake in Liverpool being sold by FSG 💰 pic.twitter.com/It1wH3sWZo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…