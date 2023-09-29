Klopp wants to sign ‘ideal’ £51.9m Mo Salah backup as LFC pocket £82m-plus – BILD

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are understood to have now set their sights on Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen.

The German manager reportedly views the 24-year-old as the ‘ideal’ backup option to Mo Salah, according to SportBILD.

The right-sided winger (also capable of playing as a centre-forward) has been in imperious form this term, registering six goal contributions in seven games (across all competitions) at a rate of one goal or assist every 88.33 minutes.

The report does go on to suggest that we’ll have to fork out over £51.9m if we’re to make BVB ‘flinch’ – a far from unexpected cost given Dortmund’s reputation when it comes to selling top attackers!

Whilst we understand that the sale of a minority stake – worth between £82m-164m – won’t see Klopp’s transfer kitty enhanced, it’s hard to imagine it not having an overall positive impact on club finances to the point of at least partially impacting our transfer business down the line.

Given the level of business we’ll likely have to engage in once more over the coming windows, with there still arguably needing to be boxes ticked for the holding midfield role, not to mention the backline, it couldn’t hurt for us to have a similar level of backing as what was experienced the summer just gone.

If finances do align, it wouldn’t be unwise to bring in cover for our Egyptian King if this is indeed his final year on Merseyside.

