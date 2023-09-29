Klopp confirms ‘world-class’ Liverpool man now available for Spurs clash

Liverpool face the toughest test of their season so far when they travel to north London to take on Spurs tomorrow.

The Reds, who have taken 16 points from a possible 18 so far, will need to be at their absolute best to take something from their clash with Ange Postecoglou’s side but the Merseysiders have been boosted by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to full team training.

Jurgen Klopp (as quoted by Neil Jones on X) has confirmed the Scouser will be available for the trip to the capital having missed his side’s last four games with a hamstring injury and there’s no doubt that the 24-year-old will be pushing for a spot in the starting XI.

Klopp confirms Trent Alexander-Arnold is available for Tottenham. "He will be in the squad." Stefan Bajcetic is out, after having "a little, little, little setback, calf issue…"#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 29, 2023

Although we’ve won all of our games while our No. 66 has been sidelined through injury there’s no doubt that we’re a much strong outfit when he’s in the side.

The Academy Graduate, who Klopp has previously labelled the player as ‘world-class’ (as quoted by This Is Anfield), has reinvented the right back position in recent years with his impressive passingly ability.

Towards the back end of last season and also during the early stages of the new campaign the England international has thrived in his new inverted role which sees him step into midfield when we’re in possession.

Joe Gomez deserves credit for his performances while Alexander-Arnold has been missing so it’ll be interesting to see what decision our German tactician makes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow.

