(Video) Konate crowns ‘funniest player in the team’ as he reveals EA FC player ratings with Jota

Ibou Konate may well be the most positive member of the Liverpool squad and his contagious enthusiasm was very much on show as he presented everyone in the team with their new EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings.

Ahead of meeting Joel Matip, our No.5 said: “We’re going to the funniest player in this team”, before turning a corner in the corridor and seeing his fellow defender.

The joy the pair had in just seeing each other is an insight to the great impact they have on the club and the reveal of the rating went on to be absolute gold.

It seems the former FIFA game hasn’t been too kind to our No.32 but he took everything in good humour, which is great to see!

You can watch the interaction between Konate, Jota and Matip (from 8:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

