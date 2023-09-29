(Video) Konate left speechless over what he saw at AXA training centre

Ibrahima Konate was far from impressed with the rating he’d been given in EA’s first instalment of the FC football videogame series (formerly known as FIFA).

The Frenchman bemoaned his pace ranking in particular, a figure that would come to haunt him when revealing Darwin Nunez’s attributes later in the clip.

It’s not really a fair reflection of what our centre-half can accomplish on the pitch, but EA is infamous for upsetting footballers with their ratings!

You can catch the clip below, starting at 0:26, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: