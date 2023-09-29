(Video) 20 y/o Liverpool man looks extremely sharp in training; yet to make senior Reds debut

One member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad is continuing to impress in training despite still not having made his senior debut for the club.

Marcelo Pitaluga appears to be benefitting from training alongside his compatriot Alisson Becker each day after a clip emerged of him pulling off some brilliant saves at the AXA Training Centre.

The 20-year-old made two impressive stops to prevent Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister from finding the back of the net before Mo Salah then forced the Brazilian into a smart save.

The shots kept on coming and although our No. 11 did manage to beat our No. 45 with two unstoppable strikes, the Brazilian ended on a high to prevent the Egyptian King from netting three in a row.

Alisson’s spot as Klopp’s number one remains safe with the former Roma man continuing to impress this term while Caoimhin Kelleher has featured twice recently – our games against LASK in the Europa League and Leicester City in the League Cup.

That means Pitaluga is competing alongside Adrian as the club’s number three choice but he’s clearly improving and becoming a brilliant ‘keeper in his own right.

Check out his stunning saves below via @TheKopWatch on X (courtesy ‘Inside Training’ on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel):

What on earth has Marcel Pitaluga been eating 💀Alisson regen #lfc pic.twitter.com/amnD3pAoru — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) September 28, 2023

