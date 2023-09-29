Liverpool previously had clause to sign midfielder who Guardiola labelled ‘one of the best players in the world’

Jurgen Klopp was active in the transfer market this summer strengthening his options in the middle of the park.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were all brought to the club to reinforce our engine room after a lacklustre campaign last time out but another midfielder may very well have been on his way to Merseyside if it wasn’t for Wolves removing a certain clause in his contract.

The Telegraph (via Rousing The Kop) are reporting that when Matheus Nunes signed for the West Midlands outfit from Sporting Lisbon last summer Liverpool inserted a clause in his contract that would’ve allowed Klopp to bring him to L4 12 months later.

Despite failing to really live upto expectations at Molineux during his first season in the Premier League the 25-year-old completed a somewhat surprising move to Manchester City during the window just gone and has so far made four appearances for the Sky Blues (across all competitions).

Liverpool were constantly linked with a move for the dynamic midfielder in the weeks and months leading upto the summer window but it so far appears that the business we’ve completed elsewhere is proving successful.

Szoboszlai has hit the ground running in a red shirt while Mac Allister, Endo and Gravenberch are all settling in nicely and have already registered goal contributions.

Nunes is clearly a talented midfielder and someone who Pep Guardiola has previously labelled as ‘one of the best players in the world’ (as quoted by One Football) but although it appears we missed out on the chance to activate a clause in his deal we don’t believe we’re going to rue the missed opportunity too much.

