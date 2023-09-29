Liverpool fans will be chuckling as Micah Richards’ Dominik Szoboszlai comments resurface

Liverpool fans have a new icon following the summer signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary international has hit the ground running following his summer move from RB Leipzig to the Reds and after netting a sublime goal against Leicester City on Wednesday night the 22-year-old has been on the receiving end of comparisons with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

It may be early days in our new No. 8’s career but it’s already fair to say that Micah Richards’ comments from the start of the season have already been proved wrong.

The former Manchester City defender told The Rest Is Football Podcast (via Sport Bible) ahead of the new season: “Szoboszlai is a good player, I just don’t know if he can deal with the pace of the league. I think he’s going to be a slow burner.”

A lot of players struggle to cope with the pace and intensity of the Premier League but Szoboszlai is thriving at the moment.

He appears to be getting better and better each week and it’s no surprise that he’s played every single minute of Liverpool’s six league games so far.

We will need the former RB Salzburg man at his best tomorrow when we travel to the capital to face Spurs for what is the toughest test of our campaign so far.

Winning the battle in midfield will be massive against Ange Postecoglou’s side if we’re to come away with anything from the game.

