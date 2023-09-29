(Video) Postecoglou provides injury update on Son, Maddison & Johnson ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool fans are riding the crest of a wave so far this season but this weekend sees us come up against another form team in Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou faced the media to provide a three-man injury update.

The Australian said: “From last week, Brennan will miss out. It’s nothing too serious but he won’t be right for this weekend.

“Madders and Sonny trained today, they got through it, and we’ll have to see how they pull up. It’s been a fragmented week of training.”

That’s probably not the best news we could have hoped for as it does seem that both James Maddison and Son Heung-min are in contention for a place, although neither seem to be 100% fit at the moment.

In Brennan Johnson, we have a small boost that he will be missing but Jurgen Klopp will always have eyes on his own squad and hope that we have enough to win the game of our own accord.

You can watch Postecoglou’s comments on Maddison, Son and Johnson via @footballdaily on X:

✅ Maddison

✅ Son

❌ Johnson Ange Postecoglou provides an update on Tottenham's team news ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8F53iKn4lR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

