(Video) Postecoglou on having Liverpool posters on his wall as a child ahead of Reds clash

Ange Postecoglou has already revealed that he was a Liverpool fan as a child and now, ahead of facing us in the Premier League, the Australian was again asked about his former love for our club.

The 58-year-old spoke with the media and said: “It was the Seventies. You went one or two ways. They only used to show Liverpool or Manchester United back then.

“I had a couple of mates who went the United way so I went with Liverpool to make it interesting. Like any kid, I had the posters up on the wall. Liverpool was my team, but you grow up, things change. I used to love Happy Days. But I don’t have posters of The Fonz on my wall now. That’s how it goes”.

It’s clear that the former Celtic man is trying to separate himself from a childhood love of the Reds and demonstrate his professional ties to Spurs but he must still have a buzz for facing them in English football for the first time.

Let’s hope that we can prove that he should have stayed in touch with his former love for our side, as we demonstrate a footballing lesson at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You can watch Postecoglou’s comments on being a Liverpool fan (from 4:45) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

