‘He is the complete player’ – Pundit not surprised midfielder has hit the ground running at Liverpool

Jurgen Klinsmann has insisted he’s not surprised that Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running at Liverpool.

The Hungary international was signed for £60m from RB Leipzig earlier this summer and is already a huge favourite amongst the Anfield faithful following a number of impressive displays.

The 22-year-old scored an absolute thunderbolt during Wednesday night’s League Cup defeat of Leicester and Klinsmann believes Liverpool have signed a ‘complete player’.

“It’s no surprise to me because he already showed in the Bundesliga his capabilities, not only to finish off things and score goals, also his workrate,” the Germany legend told ESPN (via The Boot Room). “He is the complete player, he can influence the game in the entire match and when he has confidence from his manager he’s able to go from game to game to game and keep consistency in his performances, so it’s not a surprise at all.”

Our new No. 8 has played every single minute of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign and will be eager to impress again tomorrow when we travel to face high-flying Spurs in the capital.

He does appear to the ability to do it all, whether that be spread the ball across the pitch with accuracy or burst the net open with his unreal shooting, and £60m is looking like somewhat of a bargain.

After our dismal campaign last time out it was clear that our midfield needed a revamp.

Szoboszlai, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch has ensured that both energy and intensity has returned to our engine room and it’s therefore no coincidence that we’ve started the season brilliantly.

Tomorrow’s clash with Ange Postecoglou’s side is the toughest test of our campaign so far so let’s hope the lads can deliver and earn another huge three points!

