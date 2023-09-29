(Video) Robertson hilariously hides in locker to get away from Konate and Jota

Andy Robertson didn’t appear to happy to be handed his EA SPORTS FC 24 player rating and as he realised he’d accidentally walked in on filming for the reveal video, he tried his best to hide.

Whilst talking to Ryan Gravenberch, Ibou Konate spotted the Scot and quickly ran towards him and in a desperate attempt to flee – our No.26 tried to hide in Thiago’s locker!

It didn’t quite work and soon he had to face the cameras to find out his numbers, which weren’t too bad and actually proved him to be quicker than the French defender.

The banter in place within our dressing room shows that Jurgen Klopp has built a great squad and Virgil van Dijk is doing a great job as our new captain.

You can watch the interaction between Konate, Robertson and Jota (from 4:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

