(Video) Lucky Liverpool fan catches Szoboszlai’s match-winning cup shirt

Dominik Szoboszlai can seemingly do no wrong in a Liverpool shirt and his 25-minute cameo against Leicester City certainly proved that.

After coming onto the pitch, dispatching a piledriver into the top corner and helping the Reds book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup – there was reason to celebrate.

As he and the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold walked down the tunnel towards the dressing room, our Hungarian midfielder was more than happy to then throw his match-winning shirt into the Main Stand crowd above him.

Whoever has that one has got a real keepsake of the moment he further convinced us all we had an absolute gem.

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai throwing his shirt (from 15:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

