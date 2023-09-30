(Video) Alisson underlines best GK in the world credentials with outstanding double save for LFC

With each passing game for Liverpool, it become harder to fathom how Alisson Becker was overlooked for the 2023 Yashin Trophy.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has come up with the goods for his club time and time again since joining in 2018, and he produced quickfire heroics to twice deny Tottenham in quick succession this evening.

Early in the second half, he got a firm glove behind a fierce curled shot from James Maddison, and he swiftly topped it with a sublime reflex save to thwart Son Heung-min’s fizzing volley.

Spurs must be scratching their heads at how they didn’t retake the lead in those first few minutes after half-time, but Liverpool fans are well accustomed by now to seeing Alisson pull off jaw-dropping heroics.

Never mind the Yashin Trophy nominee selectors – he’s by far the world’s best goalkeeper in our book!

You can view the Reds goalkeeper’s two saves below (taken from USA Network’s match coverage), via @Ruke_kvell on Twitter/X: