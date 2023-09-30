(Image) Ryan Babel remodels infamous tweet in letting rip over officials in Liverpool defeat

Ryan Babel took to social media with a throwback to one of his more infamous tweets in venting his fury at the officials in Liverpool’s defeat to Tottenham on Saturday evening.

The Reds were on the wrong end of numerous contentious decisions in north London, seeing two players sent off and having a Luis Diaz goal wrongly disallowed for offside.

Simon Hooper and his fellow officials certainly didn’t do Jurgen Klopp’s side any favours against Spurs, and one former Anfield player didn’t hold back in making his feelings known online.

Taking to X, Babel posted an image which shows the referee’s head and a Tottenham shirt transposed onto a photo of a match official, along with the caption ‘Players of LFC should be allowed to post this picture tho [sic]…’

That was an unsubtle reference to a tweet of his from 2011 when, following a controversial FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, the Dutchman posted an image of Howard Webb – the referee from that game – pasted onto a Red Devils shirt, which duly earned him a £10,000 fine (ESPN).

The 36-year-old has perfectly summed up how furious Liverpool fans will be feeling tonight after an utterly appalling display from Hooper and the officials involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You can view Babel’s post below, via @Ryanbabel on Twitter/X: