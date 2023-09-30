(Video) Darwin Nunez’s Klopp-like post-match defiance will further endear him to Liverpool fans

Like every Liverpool fan and player, Darwin Nunez must’ve been sickened after the Reds’ contentious defeat to Tottenham on Saturday evening.

However, he was in a defiant mood after the final whistle, as seen in footage captured from the part of the stadium where the away fans were gathered.

As the LFC players went over to applaud their supporters just after the match ended, the Uruguayan made a gesture with his hand with the apparent message of ‘heads up’, following the hammer blow of Joel Matip’s stoppage time own goal.

In echoes of a familiar post-match gesture from Jurgen Klopp, Nunez then pumped his fists and repeatedly slapped the Liverpool badge on his chest, with the fans warmly receiving that show of passion.

The body language from the 24-year-old was clear – tonight was tough to take, but this team will put the disappointment behind them soon!

You can see the clip of Nunez below, via @asim_lfc on Twitter/X: