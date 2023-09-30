(Image) Decision to disallow Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool gets more baffling with every look

Luis Diaz had a first-half goal disallowed for Liverpool in this evening’s Premier League clash against Tottenham, and it gets harder to fathom with each subsequent look.

The Colombian was played clean through on Spurs’ goal by Mo Salah and duly finished to the net, only for his joy to be swiftly cut short as the assistant referee’s flag was raised.

Gary Neville said in commentary for Sky Sports that he was ‘mystified’ by the decision, and the reporter providing live web updates for the broadcaster (18:04) was adamant that the 26-year-old ‘looked on to me’.

There was a very brief VAR check which came to nought, but when screenshots of the point that the ball was played through were shared on social media, they showed that Diaz looked clearly onside thanks to Cristian Romero’s outstretched left leg.

The more you look at it, the more baffling it seems that the goal was disallowed. Another Premier League game dogged by inexplicable refereeing calls.

You can see the image below (screenshotted from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage), via @nocontextfooty on Twitter/X: