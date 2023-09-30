(Video) Cody Gakpo in discomfort after netting Liverpool equaliser right before half-time

Cody Gakpo appeared to have incurred a slight knock in the art of scoring Liverpool’s equaliser against Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross was nodded down by Virgil van Dijk towards his international teammate, who took the ball down and swivelled before striking on the turn with his back to goal and firing past Guglielmo Vicario.

The 24-year-old ran off to celebrate but then dropped to the ground, looking in discomfort initially, with the teams going in at half-time level at 1-1 after the Dutchman’s timely equaliser.

He would take no further part in the match due to the injury he picked off, having been substituted at the interval for Diogo Jota.

