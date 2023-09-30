(Video) ‘If Liverpool win today…’ – Gary Neville thinks Reds could make a big statement v Spurs

Gary Neville has hinted that Liverpool could potentially make a big statement this evening if they can defeat Tottenham.

Both teams go into the match unbeaten in the Premier League this season, with the Reds emboldened by a seven-game winning streak.

It has the makings of one of the toughest tests faced by Jurgen Klopp’s side since the start of the campaign, but the ex-Manchester United defender reckons it’s an opportunity for the Merseysiders to prove a point to the rest of the top flight.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, Neville said: “Jurgen Klopp has done a sensational job. To be anywhere near Man City in the last six years with their net spend and resource is staggering.

“If he has rebuilt that midfield like he has and they can challenge this year, that will be an unbelievable achievement.

“There’s a long way to go yet but if Liverpool win today some people will be thinking Liverpool are back where they were. Klopp is an unbelievable manager.”

The uplift in confidence between now and last autumn is stark, and the Reds certainly won’t lack for belief when they face Tottenham this evening.

Three points will need to be earned away to tough opponents in flying form, but as Neville has hinted, Liverpool could make a real statement of intent if the winning streak continues into October.

You can view the pundit’s comments below (from 1:30), via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: