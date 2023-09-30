(Video) Simon Hooper will cringe when he sees footage of Diogo Jota’s first yellow card

It’s fair to say that Simon Hooper isn’t the most popular of referees among Liverpool fans after a litany of controversial incidents in Saturday evening’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

He showed red cards to two Reds players in north London, with Curtis Jones walking in the first half and Diogo Jota getting his marching orders after the interval.

The latter was dismissed after collecting two yellow cards, the first of which was wrongly awarded for an apparent trip on Destiny Udogie, with replays showing that the Spurs full-back caught his own leg when breaking upfield.

Within two minutes, the 26-year-old then picked up a second booking for a foul on the same player, an impetuousness which saw him slated by Gary Neville on Sky Sports commentary.

The latter offence wasn’t Jota’s finest moment, but nobody could blame him for being riled by the first yellow card he was shown by Hooper, who’ll cringe when he watches back that incident.

You can see the first booking below, taken from Sky Sports’ match coverage and shared on X by @sportsvi3119: