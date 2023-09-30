Klopp makes 9 changes, no Trent or Nunez – Confirmed Liverpool team news v Tottenham

Liverpool will be aiming to make it eight wins in a row in all competitions when they resume Premier League action this evening away to Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes to his line-up for last Sunday’s win over West Ham for the midweek Carabao Cup success against Leicester, and most of those rested on Wednesday come back into the starting XI in north London.

While the Reds did the double over today’s opponents last season, Spurs have looked a much stronger proposition under Ange Postecoglou in the early weeks of the current campaign, despite selling the talismanic Harry Kane over the summer.

Both sides come into this evening’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unbeaten in the Premier League. Let’s look at the Liverpool side – which shows nine changes from midweek – who are hoping to relinquish their opponents of that status in the coming hours.

Alisson is back between the posts after dropping out in midweek for Caoimhin Kelleher, who took the captain’s armband for the final few minutes of the win against Leicester.

In a fully changed defence, Joe Gomez returns at right-back, as do Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip at centre-back, with Andy Robertson resuming his place on the left. Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t risked after his recent hamstring injury, although he’s named among the substitutes this evening.

Klopp reverts to his favoured midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, midweek skipper Curtis Jones (back in his more natural position) and man of the moment Dominik Szoboszlai, fresh from coming on to deliver a jaw-dropping goal against the Foxes on Wednesday night.

In attack, Cody Gakpo keeps his place from midweek and is preferred to Darwin Nunez at centre-forward. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz come in either side of the Dutchman, with Ben Doak and Diogo Jota dropping out.

