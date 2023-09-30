‘Stupidity…’ – Gary Neville hammers Liverpool player who ‘let his team-mates down’ v Spurs

Gary Neville hammered Liverpool forward Diogo Jota over the moment of ‘stupidity’ which saw him sent off against Tottenham this evening.

Shortly after the Portuguese attacker was booked for being judged (incorrectly) to have tripped Destiny Udogie, and 90 seconds later he fouled the same player and was swiftly shown a second yellow card by Simon Hooper.

The 26-year-old was duly blasted by the ex-Manchester United full-back on commentary for Sky Sports (19:04).

Neville raged: “That was stupidity. [Jurgen] Klopp will not have much time for that. He has just been booked, what is he doing? That is not very clever and he has let his team-mates down.”

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson underlines best goalkeeper in the world credentials with outstanding double save

READ MORE: (Image) Decision to disallow Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool gets more baffling with every look

Having just been booked, Jota’s second challenge on Udogie wasn’t a clever one and unfortunately merited a yellow card in its own right.

However, Hooper badly erred with the first booking for the Liverpool attacker, who was an innocent party as the Spurs defender tripped himself rather than being caught by the Reds’ number 20.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It left Klopp’s side down to nine men for the final 20 minutes or so against Tottenham, with Curtis Jones having already been sent off in the first half.

Incredibly, LFC have now seen four red cards against them inside their first seven Premier League games of the season, having only been shown one in the entire 2022/23 top-flight campaign.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…