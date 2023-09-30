‘The danger is…’ – Peter Crouch pinpoints who has crucial ‘edge’ in Spurs v Liverpool clash

Peter Crouch has pinpointed one factor which he believes will tip the scales in Saturday’s Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The 42-year-old, who played for both clubs, gave his prediction for the game on his eponymous podcast, and he reckons Jurgen Klopp’s side might have a crucial ‘edge’.

The former Reds and England striker said: “It’s a hard one that, because I started at Spurs but I have such an allegiance to Liverpool.

“[It’s] a massive one, but I think Liverpool nick this one. The danger is the front three are emphatic. I think Spurs are a joy to watch but I just think Liverpool have got the edge.”

With the joint-fourth best attacks in the Premier League (15 goals each) going head to head this evening, it could well develop into a shootout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs haven’t exactly suffered in the final third despite Harry Kane’s departure, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski netting twice each in the top flight this term and Son Heung-min already on five goals (WhoScored).

Over at Anfield, the Reds’ attack of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have already struck 11 times between them in the league (WhoScored), and Dominik Szoboszlai has shown that he’s well capable of popping up from midfield and finishing in style.

Tottenham will surely be hoping to prey upon Liverpool’s curious tendency to concede first in games this season, although Klopp’s side have shown on numerous occasions that they won’t panic in that event, having routinely battled back from adversity to put together a seven-match winning streak.

It has the makings of an enthralling encounter in north London, and hopefully Crouch’s prediction turns out to be spot-on!

