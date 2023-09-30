(Video) Mo Salah’s fury after yellow card summed up the refereeing from Liverpool’s perspective

Mo Salah was one of six Liverpool players to go into Simon Hooper’s notebook during the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham, with his yellow card summing up the general ineptitude of the refereeing performance in north London.

The Egyptian was booked in the 65th minute for an apparent foul on Yves Bissouma, who in the official’s eyes was dragged back by the Reds’ number 11 but in reality was simply outmuscled by the 31-year-old.

As Salah burst away from the Spurs midfielder and bore down on goal, he was halted in his tracks by the referee’s whistle, his frustration clear to see as he booted the ball away furiously.

That duly earned him a harsh caution from Hooper, whose yellow card decisions were largely for innocuous incidents on a night when so much went wrong for Liverpool.

In remonstrating with the 41-year-old, the Egypt legend summed up what everyone of a Reds persuasion would’ve been thinking about the standard of officiating at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

