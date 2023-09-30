Mo Salah’s social media activity reflects what he thought of decision which cost Liverpool

Mo Salah’s feelings over the disallowed goal for Luis Diaz in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday evening were reflected in his post-match social media activity.

The Egyptian had played the 26-year-old through to finish during the first half, only for the Colombian’s strike to be disallowed for an offside call which subsequent replays showed to be erroneous.

beIN SPORTS posted a clip on X showing Richard Keys and Andy Gray exposing the officials’ failure to spot that the Reds’ number 7 was onside and that the goal should’ve stood, a post that the 31-year-old later ‘liked’ (via @MoSalah).

It doesn’t take an elite detective to deduce what Salah felt about Diaz’s goal being chalked off, and he has every reason to be furious.

At the time it looked like an atrocious call, one which wasn’t picked up on a VAR review of the incident, and the PGMOL later owned up to ‘a significant human error’, with the usual coloured lines for offside decisions not appearing (BBC Sport).

Fans, players and managers will accept that officials won’t get everything perfect, but when there’s such a systemic failure on their part – like with the Diaz goal – that makes it very hard to stomach.

Refereeing bodies can issue all the apologies they like afterwards, but their representatives simply must do better. They are ruining the enjoyment of the Premier League week after week.

