(Video) Alisson Becker’s stunning performance against Spurs once again proves why he’s the best in the world

Liverpool may have tasted their first defeat of the season yesterday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Jurgen Klopp’s squad can be proud of how they performed.

Dropping down to nine men after red cards to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota and some baffling officiating decisions, the Reds were right up against it in north London.

One man who deserves huge praise for his showing in the capital was Alisson Becker with the Brazilian pulling off a number of fine saves during the game.

The former Roma stopper made brilliant saves to deny James Maddison and Son Heung-min while also being dominant in the box with Spurs completing a lot of crossed during the 90 minutes.

An unfortunate Joel Matip own goal may have earned the hosts all three points in injury time but our No. 1 proved once again why he’s the best ‘keeper in the world.

