(Video) Heartbreaking moment Alisson attempts to comfort inconsolable Joel Matip

Joel Matip was the painfully unlucky man who fired the ball into the back of his own net in added time against Tottenham and he was understandably distraught at full-time.

Although none of his teammates, coaches or supporters will be firing any blame towards our much-loved centre-back, you can imagine that he’s being his own worst critic at this time.

Alisson Becker was the first man to attempt to console our No.32 and it was great that he tried so hard to let him know that he shouldn’t be too hard on himself.

Let’s hope that the 32-year-old can get his head back up very quickly and we can all get back on the pitch soon to right the wrongs of the officials.

You can view the moment between Alisson and Matip (from 1:51:08) via LFCTV Go:

