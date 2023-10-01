(Video) Bobby Firmino and Jordan Henderson reunite as Al-Ahli play out goalless draw with Al-Ettifaq

Bobby Firmino and Jordan Henderson won it all as teammates at Liverpool before heading to the Middle East this summer and the two Anfield legends were reunited yesterday as they faced off in the Saudi Pro League.

Firmino, whose contract had expired with Jurgen Klopp’s side, joined Al-Ahli in the summer while our former captain Henderson moved to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12m.

The spoils were shared as two sides played out a goalless draw and we’re sure the two ex-Reds had a proper catch up after the game!

Check the pair embracing each other in the tunnel before the game via @LFCTransferRoom on X (courtesy of RSL):