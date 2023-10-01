(Video) ‘Liverpool were robbed’ – Goldbridge puts rivalry to one side as he calls out ‘disgusting officiating’

Mark Goldbridge has claimed that VAR is ‘not fit for purpose’ and believes the technology ‘has got to go’ due to the fact errors and incorrect decisions are continuing to be made.

Liverpool were the latest team to be on the receiving end of a dreadful officiating decision as Luis Diaz’s goal was ruled out for offside against Spurs yesterday despite the Colombian quite clearly being onside.

VAR Darren England and AVAR Dan Cook failed to intervene and award the goal which resulted in the PGMOL releasing a statement which acknowledged a mistake had been made.

Liverpool have since responded with a statement of their own which claims the excuse of ‘human error’ being made is ‘unacceptable’.

Goldbridge is a passionate Manchester United fan but the talkSPORT host put his rivalry to one side last night as he called out the dreadful officiating and admitted VAR is ‘destroying the game’.

He claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side were ‘robbed’ at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night and that the incorrect offside call and lack of VAR intervention was a ‘stain on the game’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Mark Goldbridge Show on talkSPORT: