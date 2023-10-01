(Video) Liverpool fans will love the gesture Jurgen Klopp made to Ryan Gravenberch during Spurs clash

Liverpool were unlucky to not come away with anything from yesterday’s game with Spurs.

Not only were there a number of questionable decisions from the officials but the Reds’ task was made that much harder by the fact they played the final 20 minutes of the game with nine men.

Curtis Jones was unfortunate to be shown red in the first half while Diogo Jota was sent off for two bookings in quick succession in the second period.

Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes in the hope of holding out for a point but a late own goal from Joel Matip meant the Merseysiders tasted their first defeat of the season.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes Ryan Gravenberch was introduced in place of the tiring Alexis Mac Allister.

The Dutchman was tasked with protecting Liverpool’s backline and Reds fans will love the gesture that the former Bayern Munich man received from our German tactician with the midfielder being encouraged to play with heart.

The passion, fight and spirit that all the squad showed yesterday cannot be questioned and it really was sickening to concede so late!

