Mac Allister’s ’12 players’ comment to Spurs player shows Liverpool fury at refereeing injustice

Alexis Mac Allister was able to see first-hand the series of terrible refereeing decisions that led to Liverpool losing 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur and he wasn’t able to remain silent after the game because of it.

Cristian Romero posted on Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s victory and his international teammate responded in the comments, with our No.10 writing: ‘normal cuando jugas con 12… [normal when you play with 12…]’.

To which the Argentine defender responded: ‘@alemacallister a llorar a casa [cry at home]’, which shows that the pair may not be seeing eye-to-eye on the events inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It appears that these remarks have since been deleted by our World Cup winner but plenty of screenshots were taken so that this conversation could continue to be shared online.

The 24-year-old certainly has a point but it seems the comment was deleted as he knows it won’t lead to any change but just likely more punishment from the Premier League and/or FA.

The inability for players and managers to speak out due to a fear of punishment is laughable when we see the calibre of refereeing on display in so many moments in London this weekend.

We now live in a world where respect is demanded for a group of men who can’t do their job properly and seemingly face no repercussions for making monumental errors.

We know better than most the difference one or three points can make at the end of a season and if we miss out on anything in such small margins in this campaign, then this already unforgivable mistake becomes even more costly.

You can view Mac Allister’s comments via @LFC_Fury on X:

Mac Allister : “Normal when you play with 12 players.” Romero: “Cry at home” pic.twitter.com/7G4GCJGMrD — Fury (@LFC_Fury) September 30, 2023

