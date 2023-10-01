‘I’m not sure’ – James Maddison makes Jurgen Klopp admission after officiating nightmare

James Maddison has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will have no complaints about the two red cards Liverpool received against Spurs yesterday.

Curtis Jones was given his marching orders following an on field review of the tackle he made on Yves Bissouma by referee Simon Hooper and then substitute Diogo Jota received two yellow cards in the second half.

Although the Reds were left outraged by the failure to allow Luis Diaz’s opening goal in the first half to stand and the PGMOL have since came out and acknowledged a mistake was made, Maddison believes the correct call was made in regards to the two dismissals.

“Jota’s definitely was [a red],” Maddison told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror). “The Curtis Jones one early on got shown on the big screen I think was a red card as well. I’m not sure Jurgen will complain too much about those two.”

We certainly believe both red cards were harsh.

Jones’ foot slipped over the top of the ball and he made contact with Bissouma which when slowed down and paused looks very nasty.

Hooper originally awarded a yellow card which was probably the right decision. He was then sent to the monitor by VAR Darren England and the worst possible freeze-frame was waiting for the referee when he got to the screen – his decision was made by just one look.

Jota, meanwhile, was very naive to make a sliding tackle when already on a booking but his first caution is quite literally laughable. Destiny Udogie tripped himself up and our No. 20 ended up in the book for it!

There were so many strange and concerning decisions from the referee and the sooner the PGMOL conduct a review of Hooper’s performance the better.

