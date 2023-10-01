(Video) ‘Oh no!’ – Gary Neville cannot believe the officiating horror show as PGMOL statement is released

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season against Spurs yesterday but were on the receiving end of some dreadful decisions from the officials.

Despite being down to 10 men Luis Diaz fired Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead with a sublime finish only for the goal to bizarrely be ruled out for offside.

Our No. 7 was quite clearly onside but VAR Darren England failed to intervene and award the goal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side would go on to pick up all three points with a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it didn’t take long after the full-time whistle for the PGMOL to release a statement acknowledging that a mistake had been made.

And while the Sky Sports team reviewed the statement in the aftermath of last night’s game Gary Neville could not believe what he was hearing.

The former Manchester United man turned pundit could be heard constantly saying ‘oh no’ as presenter Kelly Cates read through the statement.

Credit to Neville for highlighting how poor the decision was