‘Nonsense’ – Carragher’s bold thoughts on VAR excuse after Diaz disallowed goal

It wasn’t hard to be outraged with the decisions that went against Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Jamie Carragher shared his strong opinions on the game, when he took to social media.

In response to a post from Dale Johnson at ESPN that explained the Luis Diaz goal was agreed to be onside by VAR but they wrongly thought it had already been awarded on the pitch, so didn’t ask for a change of the onfield decision.

Taking to his X account, the Scouser said: ‘It’s an horrendous mistake no matter how they did it. But if they knew [Diaz goal was onside] just after the Spurs free kick was taken that they’d made a huge mistake, it’s nonsense they can’t bring it back just because a free kick has been taken’.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I’m losing faith’ – Van Dijk’s honest assessment of Spurs refereeing is telling

The fact that the ball went out of play just 22 seconds after the free-kick was taken for a wrongly given offside call, there was plenty of opportunity for the right decision to eventually be made.

Although the rules do clearly state once the ball is back in play then no decision can be overturned, surely common sense can be used when a mistake has happened in the VAR room such as the one in London.

Our former defender is pointing this out, the people who made the mistake are so scared not to make another one that they can’t rectify such a glaring error.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The Sky Sports pundit has spent time with those at the top of the PGMOL and will understand how hard their job is but what happened to us was wrong and these incompetent officials aren’t allowed to use common sense.

It’s such a frustrating decision and the whole world can see that we’ve been robbed of a goal and a result but we receive no compensation for that fact.

You can view Carragher’s comments on the VAR decision via @Carra23 on X:

It’s an horrendous mistake no matter how they did it.

But if they knew just after the Spurs free kick was taken that they’d made a huge mistake, it’s nonsense they can’t bring it back just because a free kick has been taken. https://t.co/wbUyvhOush — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 30, 2023

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…