(Video) Nunez had to be held back by LFC coach after racing onto the pitch straight after full-time whistle

Darwin Nunez may have been an unused substitute as Liverpool succumbed to their first defeat of the season at Spurs yesterday but the Uruguayan was still eager to showcase his passion which has made him a huge favourite since joining the Reds from Benfica last summer.

The 24-year-old made his way onto the pitch after the game to thank the 3000 travelling supporters from Merseyside and grab the Liverpool badge on his chest passionately but before heading to the corner of the ground where the visiting fans were based it looks that he first wanted to confront referee Simon Hooper.

That was until one of Jurgen Klopp’s assistants, Vitor Matos, raced to hold our No. 9 back before he got himself in trouble.

Hooper and his assistants, as well as VAR Darren England and AVAR Dan Cook who were based at Stockley Park, in West London, have huge questions to be answered after yesterday’s shambolic showing.

Nunez is a passionate player and someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and although we would’ve liked to see him voice his opinion to the officials credit must be given to Matos for preventing a problem for the ex-Benfica man.

via @SamuelLFC on X: