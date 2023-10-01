(Video) Darwin Nunez appeared to have a message for the Spurs fans after yesterday’s game

Darwin Nunez was an unused substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday as Liverpool fell to a 2-1 defeat but the Uruguayan still managed to showcase his passion.

The Reds were on the receiving end of some dreadful officiating decisions but threw in a spirited performance against Ange Postecoglou’s side as they tasted defeat for the first time this term.

Had Liverpool not been reduced to nine men in the second half Nunez would’ve almost certainly been introduced from the bench but Jurgen Klopp was instead forced to focus on his defensive set up rather than attempting to win the game.

After the full-time whistle our No. 9 made his way onto the pitch towards the Travelling Kop and grabbed the Liverpool badge as he thanked the supporters for their efforts.

And as the former Benfica man made his way down the tunnel as Spurs fans were still celebrating their late winner Nunez appeared to have a message for the home supporters.

It’s unclear as to what the 24-year-old was actually saying but we’re already looking forward to the reverse fixture and welcoming Spurs to Anfield.

Check Darwin’s antics below via @_LiamLFC_ on X:

Nunez vs. Spurs at Anfield We will be there pic.twitter.com/M9Nb6C37K2 — Liam (@_LiamLFC_) October 1, 2023

