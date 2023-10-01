Liverpool fans will love Darwin Nunez’s social media message after Spurs loss

Darwin Nunez may have been sat on the bench for the duration of our hugely controversial loss to Tottenham Hotspur but that didn’t affect his emotional reaction to what he and we all saw unfold in London.

After first being captured applauding our travelling fans, removing his bib and slapping his Liverbird to show the passion he has for the Reds, the Uruguayan then took to social media after the match.

The club’s official Instagram account confirmed the full-time result online, to which our No.9 responded: ‘Come on Liverpool, we are together and against everyone. 💪🏽✊🏽’.

Although we’d much rather have the three points, we actually can take a lot from the game against Spurs and this siege mentality of feeling that everyone is against us – could benefit the team in the long run.

Seeing repeated dubious red card decisions, wrongly disallowed goals and all-round refereeing ineptitude will bring our squad closer together and grow a feeling that they are ‘against everyone’.

We know that it’s an uphill battle for every game but the more we prosper and come out on top, the stronger we will all be as a club and this message is coming from our striker.

There’s a long way to go in this season and we’re still very much within a shout of competing for the biggest prize in the Premier League, with a team only seemingly growing with each passing week and performance.

If everyone comes together we can show that there’s no number of officials that can stop Jurgen Klopp’s men from reaching the very top.

You can view Nunez’s Instagram response via @liverpoolfc:

