(Video) Potential moment Simon Hooper is told officials messed up for Luis Diaz ‘offside’ call

Liverpool have every right to feel that they were robbed last night following the performance of Simon Hooper and his officials at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Luis Diaz’s opening goal in the capital clearly should’ve stood but was instead ruled out for offside and VAR Darren England inexplicably failed to intervene.
And X user and Liverpool supporter @ynwamatt noticed something interesting shortly after our No. 7’s disallowed goal.
As the ball went out of play and Andy Robertson was waiting to take a throw in, Hooper paused the game while it appeared he was being spoken to through his earpiece.
It would be interesting to find out what was being said to the referee and whether it was at this point that the officials realised what a huge blunder they had made.
Because play had already resumed officials wouldn’t have been able to then award the goal but what a shambolic performance from the officials!
Check the clip below:
This was the first break in play after the 'offside'.
Simon Hopper receives something in his earpiece and pauses play for a moment. I imagine what he heard was something along the lines of "we fucked up big time".
This whole thing could have been cleared up there and then. pic.twitter.com/kCSbPOv2pW
— matt (@ynwamatt) September 30, 2023
Howard Webb and his bum-chums in the PGMOL can take their error-acknowledged and their apology and put it where the sun does not shine. This helps LFC nought and to think that the VAR officials who were on duty in the UAE have now been relieved of their duties for the rest of the weekend. They will only be happy not to be working. This is but a slap on the wrist for their cowardly and inept performance. As for the tosser Hooper, the less said the better. English officials are a bunch of oxygen thieves.