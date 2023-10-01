(Video) Potential moment Simon Hooper is told officials messed up for Luis Diaz ‘offside’ call

Liverpool have every right to feel that they were robbed last night following the performance of Simon Hooper and his officials at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Luis Diaz’s opening goal in the capital clearly should’ve stood but was instead ruled out for offside and VAR Darren England inexplicably failed to intervene.

And X user and Liverpool supporter @ynwamatt noticed something interesting shortly after our No. 7’s disallowed goal.

As the ball went out of play and Andy Robertson was waiting to take a throw in, Hooper paused the game while it appeared he was being spoken to through his earpiece.

It would be interesting to find out what was being said to the referee and whether it was at this point that the officials realised what a huge blunder they had made.

Because play had already resumed officials wouldn’t have been able to then award the goal but what a shambolic performance from the officials!

Check the clip below: