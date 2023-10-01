(Video) Udogie waves imaginary yellow card for Jota ‘foul’ but sees no punishment

On a day where it really felt the world was against us, the catalogue of wrong decisions only seems to be growing and that was on show with Destiny Udogie’s unpunished offence.

When Diogo Jota received his first yellow card after he seemingly didn’t even touch the Italian defender, the reaction of the Spurs man has further called into question the referee’s thinking.

As the 20-year-old lay on the floor, he waved an imaginary yellow card at Simon Hooper which the official duley dished out to our No.20 but there was no punishment for this misbehaviour from the man in white.

After seeing Joelinton also get away with this earlier in the season, it seems that this rule is only in play when it’s one of our men who are the culprits.

You can view the Udogie appeal (from 1:20:10) via LFCTV Go:

