Journalist claims VAR thought Diaz goal had already been given; ineptitude of highest order

Liverpool fans were sickened with a performance from our team that deserved so much and yet leaving London with zero points, two red cards and a VAR mistake which has called into question the legitimacy of our officials.

Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongfully given offside during the match but Dale Johnson at ESPN has shed more light on the remarkable decision: ‘So the VAR, Darren England, checked offside thinking the onfield decision was “goal.”

‘It was a quick offside check because it was clear Diaz was onside, so he told the referee “check complete”.

‘In telling the ref “check complete” he is saying the onfield decision was correct.

‘So the “human error” by the VAR team is getting the onfield decision wrong. Not by failing to draw lines etc.

‘The lines were drawn and Diaz was clearly onside.

‘The huge, quite unbelievable error was misunderstanding the onfield decision.

‘As soon as Spurs take the free-kick for the offside, which they were set up for, the decision cannot be rolled back.

‘Can only imagine the VAR room when that free-kick was taken…’.

It really is becoming increasingly laughable and frustrating as more and more information is shared about the series of events in Stockley Park that led to a huge injustice for the Reds.

That’s before we even consider the fact Curtis Jones kicked the ball and was sent off, Diogo Jota was booked for not touching someone and Joe Gomez was bundled over in the box but not awarded a penalty.

Although the rules state that once the play has resumed on the pitch, VAR can no longer get involved in the action – surely some common sense must come into play at some point?

The lack of an offside was so obvious, it took a matter of seconds with the human eye to see a wrong decision was made on the pitch yet we’re still the ones suffering.

Until the technology can give these decisions by itself, maybe we need to consider that those in charge of it are simply too inept to be allowed to use it at all.

You can view the thread of messages via @DaleJohnsonESPN on X:

So the VAR, Darren England, checked offside thinking the onfield decision was "goal." It was a quick offside check because it was clear Diaz was onside, so he told the referee "check complete". In telling the ref "check complete" he is saying the onfield decision was correct. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) September 30, 2023

