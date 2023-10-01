(Video) Liverpool fans will love the passion Virgil van Dijk showed during Spurs clash

Following Jordan Henderson’s departure to the Saudi Pro League in the summer Virgil van Dijk was named the new Liverpool captain and it’s fair to say the Dutchman has the passion required wear the armband.

The Reds were right up against it yesterday as they battled to the very end against Spurs despite having two men dismissed and being on the receiving end of some horrific refereeing decisions.

Following Diogo Jota’s red card that saw us reduced to nine men it was pretty much attack v defence as Ange Postecoglou’s side pushed forward in search of a winner.

Liverpool fans will love the passion and determination Jurgen Klopp’s players showed right until the end but one moment from van Dijk stands out in particular.

With the scoreline at 1-1 Jurgen Klopp’s side won a rare second half corner.

Our No. 4 was accompanied by Ibou Konate and Joel Matip in venturing forward in the hope of scoring an unlikely winner and it was clear that the defender was up for the challenge as he shouted a message to his teammates and slapped the Liver bird on his chest.

The sort of passion we all love to see and the squad’s effort cannot be questioned despite conceding a late Spurs goal!

Check the former Southampton man’s passionate actions below via @LFCTransferRoom on X: