Cody Gakpo injury update provided; set to miss at least five games with fitness issue – report

Liverpool fans have been understandably distracted with the VAR shambles, late goal and two red cards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that it’s been somewhat forgotten that Cody Gakpo was withdrawn from the pitch through injury.

There’s now been an update on the forward via Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink (translated): ‘Cody Gakpo is expected to be out for several weeks at Liverpool. If all goes well, a few weeks.

‘The Dutch matches in October do not seem feasible for the former PSV player at the moment’.

It’s not great news for the 24-year-old who appeared to go home in a brace, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp (via liverpoolfc.com): “He wore a brace. He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot he felt it even more. It was from the foul before.”

Our No.18 made it two goals in two games and looked to be getting into a good rhythm within the squad so this will be a huge blow as our forward line is now a little bit more stretched, with more chances likely to present themself to Ben Doak.

With five games coming up in October (R. Union SG, Brighton, Everton, Toulouse, Nottingham Forest) and the Bournemouth game on the 1st of November, it could be a costly month without the former PSV man.

The Dutch international has, alongside the manager’s other four attacking options, provided us with a chance to rotate the forward line both during a game and in midweek fixtures so far.

Now though, there may need to be a thought of resting players in order to ensure that they are available for the ‘bigger’ matches – something not helped with new suspension issues too.

With Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones also missing Brighton’s visit to Anfield, it will be interesting to see how strong our boss can and will go against the Seagulls and in the Europa League.

Cody Gakpo ligt er naar verwachting meerdere weken uit bij Liverpool. Als het meevalt een paar weken. De Oranje-duels in oktober lijken op dit moment sowieso niet haalbaar voor de oud PSV'er. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) October 1, 2023

