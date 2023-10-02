(Video) Ex-Premier League manager labels Hooper and VAR officiating as ‘horrible’

Liverpool supporters are for once gaining some sympathy from rival fans after the horror show of a refereeing performance by Simon Hooper that we experienced at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

One man who has now voiced his concerns over the performance and refereeing in general is Alan Pardew, who spoke on talkSPORT to fully break down the issues within the game.

Addressing our match with Spurs, the former Crystal Palace boss bemoaned the inability for the VAR team to ensure the game was stopped after the wrong decision had been made for Luis Diaz’s goal.

As well as this, the 62-year-old criticised the fact that the still shown of Curtis Jones’ red card tackle was framed so that it was hard for the referee not to send him off – finishing off his point by stating: “all of that was horrible”.

It’s an interesting watch and it’s now just so hard to have trust in the people in charge of our game when mistakes are being made so often and are so costly.

You can watch Pardew’s comments on Liverpool’s match via @talkSPORT on X:

❌ “They’ve now been punished. Will they be better for it? I suggest not.” 📺 “When he went to the screen & it was a still image. He’ll be swayed by it.” Alan Pardew dissects what needs to change in VAR after #TOTLIV yesterday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HzxlfozSvt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 1, 2023

