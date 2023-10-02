What happened inside VAR room after Diaz mistake shared for first time; audio will be released – report

Liverpool Football Club are calling for more transparency after what happened against Tottenham Hotspur and it seems that the actual events inside the VAR room have been shared for the first time.

As reported by Dale Johnson for ESPN: ‘Just two seconds after the VAR has said “check complete,” Spurs took the free kick which creates a cut-off point. Nothing can be reviewed after a restart (this doesn’t apply to penalties awarded for offences before the half-time or final whistle as play was still active at the time of the offence.)

‘Panic set in, but they decided they couldn’t go against protocol and let play continue. But in this situation, where a very serious error has been identified within seconds of the restart, football would rather the VAR went against protocol to achieve the fairest outcome for the game. The match should have been stopped.

‘Not only did the VAR team fail to react, but also the management team who could have stepped in and told the VAR team to roll the game back.

‘There was the opportunity fix it, and it was missed.

‘The VAR audio of the incident will be released, which will at least provide transparency for what happened’.

To hear that the audio will be released will come as a boost to many of our fans but it’s likely that we’ll only be privy to the fact that it was a call for ‘check complete’, rather than hearing the full conversation that followed when the mistake was realised.

We have already heard that this unprecedented error has been placed on the shoulders of Darren England who failed to realise he was checking for disallowed goal and so the audio will be crucial to demonstrate this.

As the same report as above mentions about the incident: ‘It’s the biggest error the Premier League has seen’ but all this will come as little solace for Jurgen Klopp when we’re left with nine men and zero points.

It’s going to remain in headlines for a long time and now that an official statement has been made from the club, the response from the PGMOL will be of great interest.

It’s hard for us not to feel hurt though and it’s tough to know what can actually be done to make up for this massive mistake.

